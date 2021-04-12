Vaccine companies care more about profits than people

Vaccitech is the start-up company which owns the technology behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, known as AZD1222, currently being administered in Trinidad and Tobago.

In its IPO (Initial Public Offering—first offer of shares to the public) filing in the US, it admitted, “There can be no assurance that the vaccine is not associated with an increase in the overall risk of thromboembolic events.” Translation: You have an increased risk of getting blood clots after taking our vaccine. Given the number of deaths/serious injury worldwide from blood clots, this has proven to be a real risk for many.

But that’s not their main concern. The company is worried that the blood-clotting “could hit royalties (from vaccine sales) and affect the reputation of products in its pipeline”. To compound their worries, the IPO comes just days after the UK and several EU countries recommended against giving the vaccine to younger people, or suspended its use pending further investigation.

This, by the way, is a baffling recommendation. Usually, younger, stronger persons can tolerate a drug better than older folks.

So you are worried about giving the vaccine to young persons but not the elderly?

This recommendation is even more baffling when you read the package insert for the vaccine: “It is not known how long you will be protected for. Currently there are limited data on the efficacy of Vaxzevria in individuals aged 55 and older.” You are warned that “limited data” is corporate-speak for “none”.

I suspect the truth is the “officials” making these decisions don’t bother to read the package insert either. They pull their recommendations out of thin air or based on what is expedient, and pretentiously tell us “we are following the science”. Me?

I think the manufacturer knows their product better than anyone else. And they’re truthful about it, if we care to read the fine print.

According to Vaccitech, “Any association of AZD1222 with adverse events, or the perception of such association, or any findings that AZD1222 is less effective against certain variants of Covid-19, may reduce sales of AZD1222 and therefore the potential payments that we may receive from net sales of the vaccine…”

Yep, they are more concerned about “reduced sales” and the “hit on royalties” than you dying from blood clots.

So how much would you trust a company that is more concerned about profits and their IPO than your well-being?

Truth be told, you can ask the same question of all the companies involved in the very lucrative, trillion-dollar vaccine industry.

And given that these companies have no liability whatsoever for any death/injury caused (US National Vaccine Injury Compensation Programme of 1986), do you think they would be particularly bothered if anything happens to you?

Noel Kalicharan
via e-mail

