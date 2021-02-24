At a time when conspiracy theories are commonplace, some are often touted as attempts to undermine what is perceived as the “truth” on any given issue, which they may well be proven to be after objective analysis of the “fact”.
On the other hand, the same can often be deemed such by those who wish to cover up the real “truth”, which may also well turn out to be the case after objective analysis of the “fact”.
The Covid-19 vaccine is a good example of how reversible such conspiracies could be.
There are so many anomalies surrounding this issue.
Evidently, there is much more to the vaccine than its medical purpose, and even here in T&T there is already of the sense of the politics of its distribution, with accusations of a middleman distributor standing in the way of a direct application to India, which would have seen the vaccine here much sooner; of “distributors” ready to charge ten times the average price; and even of “charlatans” standing by to cash in.
No wonder, with the economics of the vaccine so much at the forefront, there is so much uncertainty much about its true level of efficacy.
And with the recent deaths of nurses both in T&T and Barbados, where does this leave an already sceptical public?
And further, does an acknowledged misrepresentation of the truth of the Barbados supply help or does it now throw cold water on the otherwise concerted attempts to woo the public into taking the vaccine when it is available?
I leave those answers to you.