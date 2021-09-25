On Thursday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley held a news conference and made a number of announcements based on the latest advice and data gathered and presented to him by the scientists and doctors, both locally and internationally.
Most of the citizens, I am sure, could not have predicted what would have been said, and what decisions would have been made.
While we knew the Government was trying its very best to normalise the situation with the economy and “open up” more areas that people could enjoy, we were also aware of the discovery of the dreaded Delta variant within the community.
Much to the delight of us all, the Prime Minister took the bold but necessary decision to create vaccine “safe zones”, and reiterated that we have to live with this pandemic at least for a while.
The vaccine safe zones would be areas which fully vaccinated individuals can enjoy and once again enter into employment.
I am certain all fully vaccinated citizens breathed a sigh of relief and strongly supported these measures.
It is no secret that most countries around the world have implemented vaccine safe zones for fully vaccinated individuals. Some countries, including the United States and Canada, went even further and mandated that only vaccinated people can enter public areas. Our neighbour Guyana has made it compulsory to be fully vaccinated to enter public buildings or government offices.
Some unvaccinated people, however, referred to these vaccine safe zones as a form of discrimination towards them. If that is considered “discrimination,” then is it not discrimination against the fully vaccinated citizens to not be able to enjoy “more that life has to offer” because other people made their personal choice to not accept a medically and scientifically approved vaccine?
Everyone must understand that every decision made in life has a consequence. I am sure most, if not all, fully vaccinated people would prefer to enter public areas accompanied by their children where fully vaccinated people associate.
For far too long, the citizens who chose to listen to the science and become vaccinated have been patient, and sacrificed their freedom because of individuals who exercised their right to not vaccinate.
I must remind everyone that for years, all children were required to be fully vaccinated to enter primary school; even the child’s immunisation card was required attached to the birth certificate.
Another argument by vaccine-hesitant people is the vaccine does not prevent one from contracting Covid-19.
The main goal of vaccination is not to prevent people from getting the virus; the purpose is to prevent people from suffering from adverse effects of the virus. The goal is to keep you out of the hospital with hoses, wires and machines connected to you.
The data has proven that the vaccine prevents such dire effects.
My people of Trinidad and Tobago, we are in a pandemic. No living generation has experienced anything like this before. There is no tried and tested way to deal with this situation, and instead of continuously criticising we should come up with helpful solutions.
If my unvaccinated brothers and sisters think getting the vaccine is not the way to overcome the coronavirus, then I challenge them to bring forward alternative tried and tested solutions for the betterment of humanity.
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando