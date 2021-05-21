Vaccine side effects normal

One hundred thousand doses of the World Health Organization (WHO)-approved Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine have arrived in Trinidad and Tobago. The vaccine was manufactured by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd and donated by the government of China.
The Sinopharm vaccine became the first Chinese-made vaccine for an infectious disease to receive emergency-use approval from the WHO. The move was seen as a major boost to China’s vaccine diplomacy efforts.
The Sinopharm shot is used in over two dozen countries, including Hungary and Indonesia. Studies have suggested the vaccine has an efficacy rate of 79 per cent against symptomatic infection.
The history of vaccines shows some side effects, but in general a long and successful track record. About one person out of 2.4 million were paralysed following vaccination from the oral polio vaccine. Paralysis occurred about 30 days after vaccination.
The yellow fever vaccine also has some negative effects after receiving. A swelling of the brain or spinal cord occurred when infants younger than six months of age received this vaccine, which is why this group is not recommended to get this vaccine; although it can also occur in those older than six months.
During the H1N1 pandemic, one influenza vaccine used in Finland caused narcolepsy. This occurred in one out of 55,000 persons who were in receipt of the vaccine. Narcolepsy is a serious sleep disorder characterised by overwhelming attacks of sleep and daytime drowsiness. Symptoms sprung up within seven weeks of vaccination.
With the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, about one in 30,000 persons experienced a condition called thrombocytopenia, which causes a decrease in platelets. Platelets are colourless blood cells that help blood clot. Platelets prevent bleeding by clumping and forming plugs in blood vessel injuries.
Side effects from vaccines are normal, but are no excuse not to take the approved Covid-19 vaccines available at this time. The advantages far outweigh the disadvantages, and the vaccine is an additional tool in our arsenal to fight and overcome this deadly virus.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom recently announced that 20 million people across the United Kingdom have received two doses of the vaccine, giving them maximum protection against Covid-19.
He thanked everyone involved in what he described as an incredible rollout of this life-saving programme. He pleaded with everyone to keep coming forward to get vaccinated.
Vaccinations such as the Covid-19 vaccine train your immune system to create antibodies granting immunity to the virus without ever being infected. Vaccines use your body’s natural defences to build resistance to specific infections and they make our immune systems so much stronger.
The Sinopharm product is the first vaccine that will carry a vial monitor, a small sticker on the vaccine vials that change colour as the vaccine is exposed to heat, allowing health officials to know if the vaccine can be safely used.
WHO recommends the vaccine for adults 18 years and older, in a two-dose schedule, with a spacing of three to four weeks. Get vaccinated!
Simon Wright
Chaguanas