Vaccine side effects outweigh the alternative

The two choices available to us are either to get the vaccine, or not to get the vaccine. With the first choice, we must trust the science and all the research that has gone into its development, and hope this gets us back to life before Covid-19.
Trust that it will be our first step to get us back to normal faster, where we can hug our parents and grandparents, where we can sit in a restaurant or bar and have a meal or drink a beverage, or where we can travel with freedom of movement, and where we can enjoy our beaches once more.
The side effects outweigh the alternative because, God forbid, if you get Covid-19, the long-term effects of possible lung damage, heart attacks, blood clotting and death, just to name a few, are way worse than trusting the science and taking the vaccine, in my opinion.
The second choice is that we wait and see, do nothing, and hope we do not get Covid-19. This opens us up to accepting a world where face masks must be worn in public spaces; and where social distancing, washing hands, limited gatherings, limited accessibility to beaches, parks, gyms, restaurants, bars and places of worship are the new normal.
This choice would have many disadvantages and long-term effects psychologically, economically and socially for our generation, and our future generations.
The information available to us on Covid-19 and why you should or should not get vaccinated is confusing, to say the least; and then there are many conspiracy theories—which vaccine is better than which, and way-out theories such as ethnic cleansing, erectile dysfunction and tracing your every movement through your blood, to name a few.
This puts pressure on husbands versus wives, family members, friends or even within the business community, as each person has their own views on whether to take the jab or not.
In the end, we are all entitled to our own views and opinions, and each person should respect the personal views of one another. It is your choice. It’s important that we still have our fundamental right of freedom of choice. Getting the vaccine is a personal choice. One should not force one’s opinion on another person.
Both choices have ramifications and long-term effects on our future, personally and publicly.
It is my humble opinion that getting the vaccine outweighs the risks to psychological effects, economical effects and social effects. Living in a world without human contact is a world I do not want to live in.
So, I got the vaccine!
Neil Gosine
Port of Spain