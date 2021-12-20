Dear Vaneisa Baksh, The response to the vaccines/vaccination is one of mere senselessness infused with insanity which is built on the foundations of misinformation due to digital media, religious beliefs, the miseducated, illiteracy, etc.
For those who are unable to take the vaccine due to health risks, it is quite medically discernible but with the current rate of anti-vaxxing, it’s apparent not much changed despite the technological innovations within the last 20 years, that is, in terms of technological literacy. With reference to technological literacy, sound scientific decisions can be made in the necessary time but that technological feature is not present in the minds of many citizens.
For example, you hear sentiments such as “The vaccine was made too fast, normally it takes ten years and more” but humanity does need/have ten years to make such a vaccine any more, as the genomic sequencing has and continues to be done which is stored in computer databases, and where by computational means, machine and artificial intelligence are applied to determine the best drug that is drug discovery.
Attempting to explain such is met with awe amazement and mistrust infused with superstitious tales of unfathomable conspiracy theories. Science is definitely a huge topic but science should be a mentality, and not just a subject to pass in academic examinations. There are people of reasonable academic and economic status who are very sceptical of the Covid-19 vaccines to the extent of hysteria. Some of those people would rather drink a concoction of puncheon (75 per cent alcohol and higher) with a grade of marijuana, expecting a cure. To some degree, I sense an air of mischief as with some of those humans, they try to be different but it’s more like acting incredulously insane. Clinical trials will always reveal extreme adverse reactions to the vaccines but it does not mean that the vaccines are not safe for human utilisation.
For me, I was determined to take the vaccine because it would not just be a requirement for employment, public access, etc but I would be protecting myself, my family, friends, and the world of people I interact with from possible death.
Mankind or the homo sapien species does not have ten years for such a long vaccine discovery, as we may be on the brink of extinction with such a virulent virus.
It is amazing to interact with you, Thanks!