Valsayn residents at their wits’ end

Valsayn residents are being terrorised by criminals and bandits, with many residents facing home invasions. The residents of Valsayn are fed up with their current Member of Parliament and have decided to take matters into their own hands and submit a petition and various letters to the Tunapuna/­Piarco Regional Corporation, begging for permission to lock down their neighbourhood and put in a guarded barrier system.

The residents are so fed up with the situation that the Valsayn North Park Club Association has written the corporation, appealing for permission to install barriers, to monitor entries and exits, and have proposed to hire a well-known private security firm to assist with tracking vehicles, tracking pedestrians through the access points and to conduct private patrols.

Valsayn North and Valsayn South communities have seen an increase in crime, and the communities have been targeted by criminals continuously in recent years. Residents are being robbed and attacked on a regular basis, even in broad daylight. Home invasions are a serious problem and the residents want action.

The residents are at their wits’ end and are hoping the regional corporation grants them approval to implement barriers so that they can have some type of protection. So again, we ask that the powers that be hear the cries of these residential communities and put things in place to effectively implement policing patrols.

We call on the Prime Minister to do the country a favour and deal with the crime crisis in Trinidad and Tobago. One of the Government’s basic functions is to protect their citizens against crime! They are failing us miserably on this front.

Dr Neil Gosine

Port of Spain

