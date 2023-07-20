In light of the current discussion on matters related to the sexual education of our children, the Open Bible Standard Churches of Trinidad and Tobago (OBSCTT) recognises the seriousness of the national outcry and concerns about sexual education in our schools, and the potential dangers associated with it.
While we affirm the inherent rights of children, including the right to education and the expression of their sexuality, we believe that these rights must be balanced with the responsibility of parents to nurture and protect their children according to moral principles.
As such, the OBSCTT has chosen to add its voice to those who reject the associated Comprehensive Sex Education (CSE) in the Health and Family Life (HFLE) curriculum or any other educational programme. The organisation reaffirms its commitment to the absolutes from the Holy Bible as the basis for our beliefs and practices.
Consequently, we affirm the Bible’s emphasis on personal sexual discipline, including appropriate abstinence for all persons, regardless of age or marital status.
We believe our nation would be better served by a curriculum of values-based teaching that reinforces respect for oneself, for God, and for each other. As a nation, there must be multisectoral collaboration to rebuild a society where morality and responsible conduct by all persons are encouraged and rewarded.
While the Minister of Education has indicated that there has been no change in the HFLE curriculum, we as a faith community see the need to be vigilant in the discharge of our duties as watchmen and guardians of morality and of the natural family, and to request that the CSE be rejected by the Ministry of Education.
The OBSCTT is ready and willing to stand with the Ministry of Education to reject this global push and do our part in developing a healthy, moral and respectful society.
Some potential dangers of the CSE include:
• the promotion of sexual freedom that normalises child sex
• promotion of unhealthy sexual practices
• the risk of seeking out pornographic material/online content
• the risk of encouraging early, premature sexual conduct
• paedophilia
• gender confusion.
Furthermore, we believe the CSE and its variants undermine the values and beliefs traditionally held in our multicultural and multireligious society. As such, it may encourage children to question their parents’ faith-based and cultural values regarding early sexual activity, orientation and gender identity. It may expose children directly to harmful resources, websites, materials or influences.
The organisation is also concerned about the removal of sexual education from the direct purview of parents. It is unsafe to teach children about these matters in a way that does not clearly define the associated moral, ethical and religious perils of personal choices.
Similarly, our organisation holds a distinctly pro-life stance on abortion and advocates for biblically aligned alternatives. We believe every human life is sacred from the moment of conception.
Open Bible Standard Churches of T&T Inc
San Fernando