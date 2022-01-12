My purchases in the supermarket, etc, over the years have become very routine. It’s rare I would step outside of the basic items.
With Value Added Tax (VAT) removed from some items late last year, what I have seen is an increase in my food bill, as stated by those who are the leaders in the food business.
No one seems to have an answer to deal with inflation in Trinidad and Tobago. Very little is being said about how we can bring inflation down, while some can take the hit with the drastic increase in prices of goods and services that is like a runaway train in our twin islands.
My heart goes out to those who are unemployed, those who have not received an increase in salary for years, working below minimum wage. How are these people going to survive in these tough times?
While I am grateful for the social assistance given by the Government to help those in need, I must say, with what is taking place with food prices in T&T, that is just a drop in the huge bucket.
There are those in our society who cannot afford a proper balanced meal, including many children. We must do better. We need to think seriously about how we can feed our nation.
Imports are killing us. The writing is on the wall. We cannot continue depending on the outer world, as before, when it comes to food. It’s as simple as that.
There is a food crisis on the horizon.
Let us take the warning and see the signs. Our land must be properly utilised to grow food for consumption.
There are those who work for a few hours a day under certain programmes, and are collecting a salary from taxpayers. Can they not be encouraged to get involved in agriculture?
The country that can feed its population is in a much better position of survival during tough times than the country that cannot. It is worth the effort.
Our Government needs to pull together stakeholders and have meaningful discussions, with a plan going forward. We must do it together as a people.
Let us see what is happening worldwide and in Trinidad and Tobago.