The determination of the Veera Bhajan matter should reflect the ruling of the highest courts in the land, including, if necessary, the Privy Council.

Even an Appeal Court decision may not bring a final settlement in this matter.

The issues involved are likely too critical and far-reaching to be settled at a court of the first instance, never mind how powerful a verdict was issued by the honourable judge.

This is not a reflection on her honour’s decision, or on the strength of her finding. There is a lot to admire in her address and in the rightness of Ms Bhajan’s case.

However, the legal system in our country being what it is, the decision in a case as seminal as this would be bound to attract deep enquiry and analysis, and would benefit from the wisdom of the largest spread of judicial opinions.

One unfortunate consequence of this approach would be the inevitable delay in finalisation of Ms Bhajan’s trials and tribulations, but the fact that the Equal Opportunity Tribunal’s (EOT) view is that the court’s ruling is not adequate to satisfy that agency demonstrates the likelihood that there may be a body of opinion among the populace that is not at peace with the decision.

As the honourable judge said, the fact that a matter such as this requires a determination in a court of justice is a sad reflection on the attitude of some persons in our society towards the differently-abled.

In a country which prides itself on its treatment of the disadvantaged, a situation such as this is reprehensible in the extreme, but we can be proud that there are persons of the mettle of Ms Bhajan to help us advance our democracy to the place at which it ought to be.

Stand strong and be confident that the overwhelming majority of our citizens are with you in your continuing struggle for equality of treatment.

Karan Mahabirsingh

