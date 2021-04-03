Veganism gaining ground

AS we celebrate Easter this weekend, we should all take the opportunity to acknowledge this miraculous event—the resurrection of Jesus.
While some believe this is a strictly Christian experience, nonetheless, like Christmas which celebrates the birth of Christ, Easter commemorates the arising, with both events open to all, irrespective of faith.
Easter traditionally uses eggs, the arrival of spring, and bunnies to symbolise new life, and white lilies signify purity. Furthermore, animal flesh is eschewed on Good Friday to honour Jesus’s sacrifice.
But there is one thing that predates Easter—eating the sacrificial lamb—this is part of the Jewish Passover tradition. The lamb joins the list of meats for Easter dinner, including ham and chicken.
Favourites are stuffed leg of lamb, honey butter ham, smoked pork butt, Irish lamb stew and Persian roast chicken (thespruceeats.com).
Veganism is a lifestyle whose proponents do not use animal products—not for Easter, Christmas or any other occasion. Despite vegans eschewing these foods, they can still enjoy the Easter holidays sans meat.
Moreover, there has been a surge in the last year or two in plant-based meat and dairy products. According to The New York Times, “In recent months, major food companies like Tyson, Smithfield, Perdue, Hormel and Nestlé have rolled out their meat alternatives, filling supermarket shelves with plant-based burgers, meatballs, and chicken nuggets.”
Even though there has only been a small percentage of vegans globally, the 2019 pandemic saw a surge of interest in the vegan lifestyle. “To put things into perspective, veganism is now twice as popular as it was just five years ago, and it doesn’t show any sign of slowing down. Veganism is stronger than ever as you can see by the number of countries whose cuisine traditionally is greatly meat and dairy-based seeing a big rise in veganism.” (vegnews.com)
If I, a dyed-in-the-wool, knuckle-dragging troglodyte, who has been a meat-eater into my 40s, can do an about-turn and become an ethical vegan, I posit that there is hope for everyone.
Please join me in this crusade to become more compassionate as we embark on this seemingly quixotic quest to protect the animals, the eco-system, our health and the planet.
Rex Chookolingo
Diego Martin