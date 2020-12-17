Venes placing their anger at wrong door

Venezuelans angry and Trinbagoians are angry.
I read in the Express yesterday (Page 5) of the protest outside the Trinidad and Tobago embassy.
As a citizen of this beautiful country I am angry, it was no doubt a very tragic event. This whole incident brings to mind the fact that you cannot do the wrong thing and expect the right result. Who really is to blame for the deaths of these persons on the seas?
Why is the anger being placed on the doorsteps of the Trinidad and Tobago Government and on its people, when we have been nothing but supportive of the Venezuelans?
We have let them into our homes, into our country and all we ask is that they do the right thing. What is the right thing if you are here and you have legal papers and you want your family to join you? You should apply for a visa for your family, but if you choose to take the wrong route, the illegal route and smuggle them into the country then the blame for their deaths or any mishap to them falls at your feet; nobody else’s but yours.
You made the choice. Why are so many demands being made on the T&T Government and its people to take responsibility for things they have no control over? We help all persons in need, even sometimes to our own discomfort. It is a sad day indeed but we all have to learn to take responsibility for our actions.
In my opinion the protesters are placing focus on the wrong embassy; they should have protested their government’s embassy, demanding better living conditions in their country.
Trinidad is already bursting at the seams, our economy is stretched to its limits and we are still extending our hands to you. Where is the gratitude?
Where is the thanks for all that we are doing? Since we are the monsters of the Caribbean, I have a suggestion: since we are treating your people so badly and you all do not like our country please feel free to return home.
If you came by boat, through the back or the front or side door, please use this same method and return home.
I do not think we can do anymore than we have already been doing.
Now our countrymen and women in Venezuela are at risk for misplaced anger when none of them did anything wrong. Our Government has done nothing wrong.
Lystra Keith Mandley
via e-mail