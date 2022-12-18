Very good start for Erla Christopher

With one statement, carried on the front page of the Express on Saturday morning, acting Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher instilled more confidence in the leadership of the TTPS in her one week in office than McDonald Jacob has done in his 14 or so months at the helm.
Not inarticulate, bumbling, finger-wagging, or in any way an attempt to butcher the English language, Christopher’s call for women who hold the title of mother, wife, sister, daughter and aunt to influence the men in their lives, to get them to change their behaviour, was exactly what is needed at this time, as the country heads to that dangerous threshold of 600 murders in a single calendar year.
Calm and reassuring but, most of all, non-political, Christopher reminded citizens that not everything that spills from the mouth of the head of the TTPS must involve very apparent political bias, and attempts to destroy all that worked before, and doing all of this whilst shamelessly giving oneself a B-plus grade.
Not just words, but actions as well, as I suspect Christopher’s influence was at play long before she took office, because of the new hotline that has been put in place for citizens, similar in nature to the 482-GARY hotline.
Regrettably, she laments that citizens are reluctant to use the service, which is most likely as a result of the crashing of the public trust and confidence that people had in the TTPS, which was 55 per cent when Jacob was appointed by Rowley and company; and which, under his bad management, has probably crashed to below 14 per cent, which is what it was in 2018.
Cautiously optimistic, as I am sure many other citizens are, partly because it would take a monumental effort on Christopher’s part to be worse than Jacob, I want to urge the public to give her their full support. And even though picking up the pieces after Jacob will be difficult, I hope she’s undaunted and, most importantly, that she remains resolute in being non-partisan, not falling victim to political dictates, which requires one to go after opposition politicians, resists efforts to stymie investigations of government officials or friends of those in high office and, finally, to not be afraid of turning around the crime rate, even though it may earn her the disdain of those in high office who seem more aligned to the criminals than the good law-abiding citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.
Gary Griffith
former police commissioner