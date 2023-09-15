Violence in T&T comes so easy

Things are not getting better around us, for as you listen to the news or read one of our daily newspapers, violent behaviour is everywhere.
Over the years, we have experienced some of the most heinous crimes committed against another individual. We associated this type of demonic behaviour with some far-off country, but it is here right before our eyes.
Taking a life is no big deal right now in T&T. Entering homes, beating and robbing the occupants has now become common practice.
We are living in a time of war where it is important that you keep to yourself, doing what you have to do, and mind your own business. There are no safe zones. Merciless conduct, with no regard for anyone, is now ravishing our beautiful twin islands.
Our country needs to come back to some level where law-abiding citizens can feel safe. If that is not done, what will those coming after us have to deal with?
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan