Violence, justice and victims

As defined by the Collins dictionary, “violence is the exercise of an instance of physi­cal force usually effecting or intended to effect injuries or destruction”. It goes on to say such force is powerful, untamed and devastating, as well as it may be unjust, unwarranted and unlawful.

At the global level, we see world wars, civil wars, ethnic cleansing, rivalry between communities and families and, at the base, domestic violence.

In all societies there is a system of justice that attempts to balance the scales so that perpetrators are contained and the lives of victims are not terminated.

Violence is second nature, resident in our DNA in the same way hurricanes, volcanoes, earthquakes and floods are there to change the landscape. It exudes a force that seems uncontrollable and incomprehensible.

Violence and victims are like ring on finger. It knows no boundaries, but has ingredients of hate and power. At the highest level, imagine war criminals tried, convicted and now running free after serving their time prescribed by a justice system. The punishment for those heinous crimes was just a slap on the wrist, and soon the society has to rub shoulders with these angels of distress.

Violence breathes violence a thousand times over, and not because it is suppressed means the equation was solved. Imagine you are in line at the grocery and you are behind someone, the murderer of a key member of your family. The thoughts, the temptation, the rage, the vengeance engulfs your being, but you have to suppress and pretend you are part of a civilised society.

Can you imagine exchanging glances with a confirmed serial rapist at the fuel pump? Price is no longer an issue as the justice system comes to the forefront. Should I go through the lengthy process of applying for a firearm user’s licence or make a direct illegal purchase; assemble a lynching team or appoint a kangaroo court? There is an immediate internal violent conversation, and only after it subsides I remember vengeance is for the Lord.

There is no man-made justice system that can prescribe punishment equivalent to the trauma experienced. Not even an eye for an eye will suffice. Who is to exact the pound of flesh without blood or scratches? Or should we wait on poetic justice or allow karma to kick in?

Other quirks in the system are practising forgiveness, turning the other cheek, contending with an imperfect justice system, having an excellent attorney to showcase loopholes in the law, the unreliability of eye-witnesses and the innocent unable to prove they are not guilty, going down on your knees for the perpetrators and trying to hasten God to take the cup of bitterness from the victims.

The society loves to think of those who commit violence as needing help. Rarely does it see the victims as needing a lifetime of counselling and comforting.

Lennox Francis

Couva

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Violence only begets violence

Violence only begets violence

It’s hard not to be overwhelmed by the barrage of brutality. How many times in recent days have I felt my stomach churn by the news ­bombarding us? Rage is roaring through our space, so unfettered that we can’t help but feel that here and now, all fall down.

Some calm over troubled waters

Some calm over troubled waters

Trinidad and Tobago’s hefty delegation to Guyana’s Agri-­Investment Forum and Expo should go some way in pouring oil over the unnecessarily troubled waters between the two ­countries.

When reviewed against our significantly less-than-respectable showing at the major energy gathering in Georgetown earlier in the year, this was a major turnaround.

Violence, justice and victims

As defined by the Collins dictionary, “violence is the exercise of an instance of physi­cal force usually effecting or intended to effect injuries or destruction”. It goes on to say such force is powerful, untamed and devastating, as well as it may be unjust, unwarranted and unlawful.

Still haunted, decades later

It is with tons of baggage that I write this letter. Back in the ’50s, the decade in which I was born, child abuse was unheard of. Most parents told their children they were to be seen and not heard.

I went to a prestigious prep school in the north that was operated by Dominican nuns and the pupils were aged five to 11. The subjects were the usual, and all education was geared to the dreaded 11+ exam.

Children in real and immediate danger

So, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is angry, he’s mad, he wants the acting top cop to find the Sabga report and act on it.

For a change, if Dr Rowley thinks before ranting, he may realise the children on that report are around 40 years old now and no longer in danger, while most of the perpetrators are dead and gone.

Constitutional, but unjust

Constitutional, but unjust

One of the reasons for taking on the appeal in Chandler was to address the arguments and reasoning of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) whose jurisprudence had led it to a different position on the savings clause from the Privy Council’s in Matthew.