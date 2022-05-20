Violence, justice and victims

As defined by the Collins dictionary, “violence is the exercise of an instance of physical force usually effecting or intended to effect injuries or destruction”. It goes on to say such force is powerful, untamed and devastating, as well as it may be unjust, unwarranted and unlawful.
At the global level, we see world wars, civil wars, ethnic cleansing, rivalry between communities and families and, at the base, domestic violence.
In all societies there is a system of justice that attempts to balance the scales so that perpetrators are contained and the lives of victims are not terminated.
Violence is second nature, resident in our DNA in the same way hurricanes, volcanoes, earthquakes and floods are there to change the landscape. It exudes a force that seems uncontrollable and incomprehensible.
Violence and victims are like ring on finger. It knows no boundaries, but has ingredients of hate and power. At the highest level, imagine war criminals tried, convicted and now running free after serving their time prescribed by a justice system. The punishment for those heinous crimes was just a slap on the wrist, and soon the society has to rub shoulders with these angels of distress.
Violence breathes violence a thousand times over, and not because it is suppressed means the equation was solved. Imagine you are in line at the grocery and you are behind someone, the murderer of a key member of your family. The thoughts, the temptation, the rage, the vengeance engulfs your being, but you have to suppress and pretend you are part of a civilised society.
Can you imagine exchanging glances with a confirmed serial rapist at the fuel pump? Price is no longer an issue as the justice system comes to the forefront. Should I go through the lengthy process of applying for a firearm user’s licence or make a direct illegal purchase; assemble a lynching team or appoint a kangaroo court? There is an immediate internal violent conversation, and only after it subsides I remember vengeance is for the Lord.
There is no man-made justice system that can prescribe punishment equivalent to the trauma experienced. Not even an eye for an eye will suffice. Who is to exact the pound of flesh without blood or scratches? Or should we wait on poetic justice or allow karma to kick in?
Other quirks in the system are practising forgiveness, turning the other cheek, contending with an imperfect justice system, having an excellent attorney to showcase loopholes in the law, the unreliability of eye-witnesses and the innocent unable to prove they are not guilty, going down on your knees for the perpetrators and trying to hasten God to take the cup of bitterness from the victims.
The society loves to think of those who commit violence as needing help. Rarely does it see the victims as needing a lifetime of counselling and comforting.
Lennox Francis
Couva