In their frantic search to find a story about COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago, the local media may want to look at the fact that this country successfully held its massive Carnival festivities last month without any report of anyone being infected by the virus.

Oh what a story it would be to show how, over the whole of February, we skilfully managed to have hundreds of fetes and shows culminating in tens of thousands of people “jamming” in the streets for two days without a single infection.

These included the thousands of persons who returned to their various home countries without incident or any alarms being raised about people returning from Trinidad and Tobago sick.

Now that must be a world record!

The media should write this story quickly as a way of showing how the authorities here must be doing something remarkably good instead of having our hard working Minister of Health complain on the radio (Radio 95.5 on the “Dale and Tony Show” on Wednesday March 5) about the surfeit of calls received based on rumours suggesting the virus may be here.

Based on this success so far, our Government may even be able to guide the Japanese authorities as to how to avoid postponing their Olympic Games, or to show Iran how to desist from releasing thousands of prisoners because of the virus, as recent news reports stated.

As for Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh whose strident pleas about media probing seem to be falling on deaf ears, I’d like to offer the following suggestion:

Have your public relations people issue a bulletin to all media every three hours, giving an update on the status of COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago. That should keep the media in the loop even as so many people seem to be anxiously waiting (and perhaps wishing) for COVID 19 to happen here.

Rudolph Williams

St James

