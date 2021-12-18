Every political Tom, Dick and Harry in the political failure category is busy piggy-backing on the popularity of the new Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

Farley Augustine’s success story is the biggest thing in the news. But even Farley can make a mistake. He is new.

The Attorney General is constrained by his office, as AG to both Trinidad and Tobago, to ask Farley questions.

The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) is a trade union. It is against the present constitutions of T&T and the THA for anyone to hold these two functioning positions.

Farley’s immediate boss in the PDP is Watson Solomon Duke. Can Duke control young Farley?

Anyway, let us not go down that particular road today. Plenty time for that.

Why is the AG accused of being vindictive by Ancel Roget?

The AG is paid to be AG—end of story. What has the AG’s query got to do with fixing the T&T Industrial Court at this juncture?

Plain talk never being bad manners suggests that Roget should be concentrating on why the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) is not encouraging its collective membership to be vaccinated.

With over 2,527 people dead, the Covid-19 virus is far more important than JTUM trying to score cheap political points by crowing over the PNM losing the THA election.

The PNM is the strongest political union/entity in T&T. They allow vaccinations, so will be still alive for the next THA election.

How many JTUM workers will still be breathing in four years?

Ask yourself this: are all T&T trade union leaders fully vaccinated but not advocating vaccinations for their membership?

How many years will it take to get a resolution from the Industrial Court while workers remain home, unemployed and unvaccinated?

Union leaders are free to be visiting, eating and drinking in the “safe zones”, and you members are home hungry?

Trade unions do not pay salaries.

With the new coronavirus variant Omicron joining with Delta, crapaud smoke the pipes of the unvaccinated.

Farley’s THA is particularly vulnerable because of the very small size of Tobago, with only 60,000 citizens.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

