Through hard work, militancy and personal sacrifice, the trade union movement, from 1937 onwards, successfully improved the lives of labourers.
The descendants of the enslaved and the indentured stood strong for each other.
In 1956 the emergence of the People’s National Movement significantly inspired the children of the 1937 sugar riots to embrace education and an even better era dawned.
Today, the doctors, lawyers, engineers, architects and entrepreneurs of every kind of business are considered the new masters, with limited use or respect for trade unions.
These new business entrepreneurs employ thousands of workers who do not need to belong to trade unions. They acknowledge only business-related unions.
The T&T Government, which just happens again to be the PNM, has a fresh mandate to educate the people into embracing full vaccination to save the economy.
In this new quest, the PNM has now gone too far to turn back. Herd immunity from Covid-19 must be achieved. Those who refuse the vaccines are endangering our economic future.
The collective T&T labour movement of 2022 is fighting for relevancy. They appear deaf, dumb and blind to reality of the virus being the true enemy of the labour force, not the Government.
Are trade unions now to be viewed as the enemy, not saviour of the people?
Read my political lips here. The international media coverage of the battle between famous unvaccinated tennis player, Novak Djokovic of Serbia and the government of Australia says it all. Citizens first.
Orchestrated self glorification of the unvaccinated cannot be allowed to happen. The judges were unanimous in their decision. The health of Australians came first.
Covid-19 has removed all the goal posts for trade unions world wide.
Two years of escalating variants have been recorded. Too many citizens in the global village will die if the virus is left to rage on unchecked.
Millions of children will be left parentless. There should be no schools, no universities operating without fully-vaccinated staff. Our children are our future. They have to come first.
The T&T trade union fraternity needs to smell the two strong Covid-19 coffee flavours named “self respect” and “common sense”.
No disrespect is meant. The truth regarding full vaccination against this deadly virus will set everyone free.