Covid-19

Through hard work, militancy and personal sacrifice, the trade union movement, from 1937 onwards, successfully improved the lives of labourers.

The descendants of the enslaved and the indentured stood strong for each other.

In 1956 the emergence of the People’s National Movement significantly inspired the children of the 1937 sugar riots to embrace education and an even better era dawned.

Today, the doctors, lawyers, engineers, architects and entrepreneurs of every kind of business are considered the new masters, with limited use or respect for trade unions.

These new business entrepreneurs employ thousands of workers who do not need to belong to trade unions. They acknowledge only business-related unions.

The T&T Government, which just happens again to be the PNM, has a fresh mandate to educate the people into embracing full vaccination to save the economy.

In this new quest, the PNM has now gone too far to turn back. Herd immunity from Covid-19 must be achieved. Those who refuse the vaccines are endangering our economic future.

The collective T&T labour movement of 2022 is fighting for relevancy. They appear deaf, dumb and blind to reality of the virus being the true enemy of the labour force, not the Government.

Are trade unions now to be viewed as the enemy, not saviour of the people?

Read my political lips here. The international media coverage of the battle between famous unvaccinated tennis player, Novak Djokovic of Serbia and the government of Australia says it all. Citizens first.

Orchestrated self glorification of the unvaccinated cannot be allowed to happen. The judges were unanimous in their decision. The health of Australians came first.

Covid-19 has removed all the goal posts for trade unions world wide.

Two years of escalating variants have been recorded. Too many citizens in the global village will die if the virus is left to rage on unchecked.

Millions of children will be left parentless. There should be no schools, no universities operating without fully-vaccinated staff. Our children are our future. They have to come first.

The T&T trade union fraternity needs to smell the two strong Covid-19 coffee flavours named “self respect” and “common sense”.

No disrespect is meant. The truth regarding full vaccination against this deadly virus will set everyone free.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Quell rampant crime monster

Quell rampant crime monster

It is no exaggeration to say that there is now no guaranteed safe place in Trinidad and Tobago.

We have moved from the stage of being prisoners in our homes behind metal bars to being afraid to enjoy the beautiful outdoors and even to sleep, for fear that if crime comes knocking we may have no recourse but to cower and beg for our lives. The society is being overpowered by the force of the criminal will with insufficient resources to resist and break that power.

Stranger than fiction

Stranger than fiction

The Prime Minister’s announcement of the formation of a ­review committee regarding the horrifying death toll from Covid-19 is the latest signal that we keep going from calamity to calamity. The announcement appeared as front-page news in this newspaper above the highlight of a report inside that police officers had interviewed the Minister of Finance, in what is called the “­Pelican Probe”.

Yes we can

Yes we can

The famous astronomer Carl Sagan once wrote, “There are naïve questions, tedious questions, ill phrased questions... But every question is a cry to understand the world. There is no such thing as a dumb question.”

Management of Covid in Tobago: the way forward

Management of Covid in Tobago: the way forward

While the number of cases of Covid-19 is significantly lower in Tobago than it is in ­Trini­dad, and infection numbers have lagged behind those of the bigger sister island, the death and infection picture in Tobago remains a cause for concern, as does the increased rate of infection, especially over the past eight months.

Balanced approach to our ‘freedom’

Balanced approach to our ‘freedom’

The call to ban fireworks completely is a marker of how one-dimensional politicians and some members of the public can be in their thinking.

Surely, fireworks can be a nuisance, and much more for those wanting to rest, animals becoming disoriented and damaging themselves, fires being sparked on houses, and other problems and inconveniences that a singular event can cause—much like the noise and traffic of Carnival or a big sporting event, inter alia.

When will we stop wasting water?

When will we stop wasting water?

Water continues to leak from WASA lines in many parts of Arima. Many of these leaks are older than seven months, where millions of gallons of valuable water are wasted away and no one in authority seems to care.