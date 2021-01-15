Having been born in 1945, I have had the experience of seeing this island nation survive from Independence to now, and I have one question to ask of the citizens:
Have these twin islands improved in any way since Independence, or do we have more unresolved issues than before?
If you think that they have improved, then I would have to believe that your rose-tinted glasses are very darkly tinted.
From Independence to now, there have been two periods when some semblance of improvement took place—the first was led by Basdeo Panday and the second by Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
Under the People’s National Movement (PNM) rule, there has been no improvement or growth. In the district of Diego Martin Central, we have had to endure massive water leaks that were left flowing for months on end. Roads have been dug up or damaged and left unrepaired for months or, in some cases, years.
Yet we hear the slogan, “great is the PNM”.
The underground drain at La Puerta Avenue junction, directly across from the PM’s election office, has been clogged for more than a year.
The only projects which they have invested in are the white elephants they call community centres. Who is in charge of these places? How does one use these facilities? How often are they used?
The monies spent on those structures would have been better used taking care of existing infrastructures.
January 25 is by-election day for five regions. My hope is that people will go out and vote for representation and not party.
Richard Deane
Diego Martin