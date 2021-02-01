Vote wisely, not for party

The Tobago House of Assembly’s and a partial local elections were recently held. Congratulations to the winners. The people chose you, and yes, we need to respect their decision.
Still, given my limited knowledge of how counties, boroughs and city councils’ financial arrangements with the central government work, I’d like to humbly ask, is it really prudent in the discernment of residents of any area, to elect as a representative in local government elections, a candidate of the party in opposition, at any given time?
While the ruling party may have already determined how much is bestowed upon each county, borough or city in national budgets, should the need arise for additional funds in cases of say, abnormal flooding, community programmes or general upgraded infrastructure, and your elected local government officials represent the political party that is currently in charge of the country’s national resources, wouldn’t they (the ruling political party) be politically inclined to provide that needed finance to the people that supported them, without too much ado?
However, if your elected representative belongs to the political party that is in Opposition, wouldn’t the protesting, the burning of tyres, the blocking of roads etc, for much-needed community maintenance be inevitable?
In local government elections, when you elect a candidate that represents the political party which you are aware would be in opposition for an elected period and would therefore obviously encounter difficult access to State funds for those remaining number of years, are you as an individual, not thinking about the welfare of your community (which is what local government running is all about), or do you just continue to express blind loyalty to a political party that you virtually worship?
Aren’t local government representatives of any party that is in Opposition, realistically a disadvantage to any community, more so the ones that have rejected (in general election) the party in power?
Four discrete government administrations have ruled over the last 35 years, and those both in and out of power are conscious of this virtual travesty. Why then have attempts not materialised to change/amend this structure?
Is it because it works well for anyone who attains political power?
Are local government elections just a political farce?
In the final analysis, the people who elect local representatives whose political party is out of office, aren’t they (the people) the real losers?
Being educated at just elementary level thereby not being politically proficient, or possibly worse, being of mixed ethnicity (dougla) in this here T&T, I guess I really don’t have (and may never have) a clue as to how this blinding red and yellow political love, lure, addiction, devotion and ensnarement so easily supersedes wisdom when it really matters.
Lloyd Ragoo
via e-mail