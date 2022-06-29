I wish to vehemently condemn and castigate attorney Brian Baig for his vulgar political and racial spin for stating in a letter to the press (Guardian and Express) that certain prominent Indo-Trinidadians have been unsuccessfully prosecuted by the PNM.
Mr Baig wrote the following, “Our political history is littered with the names of prominent Indo-Trinidadians who have been unsuccessfully prosecuted to the hilt by the PNM: former Ministers Dhanraj Singh and Finbar Ganga, former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday, Chief Justice Sat Sharma, Professor Vijay Narayansingh, businessmen Ishwar Galbaransingh and Steve Ferguson...”
I note that two other prominent East Indian attorneys’ names were mentioned in his sordid letter but their criminal cases are before the court, and thus sub judice, and it would be unethical to mention their names in my letter.
Mr Baig has implicated the police, the Director of Public Prosecutions and Judiciary in a conspiracy with the PNM to pervert the course of public justice in the criminal cases which the aforementioned prominent Indo-Trinidadians were charged and, according to him, unsuccessfully prosecuted to the hilt by the PNM.
In the aforementioned matters, the police would have investigated the allegations of criminal conduct, gathered the evidence and submitted the respective files to the DPP for his legal advice.
The DPP would have reviewed the evidence and the law objectively and dispassionately, and thus advised the police to institute the criminal charges. The matters would have been litigated before an independent Judiciary (judge and jury and/or magistrate) and thus determined.
The citizens of this country must appreciate and understand that no one is above the law. And once a citizen is charged with a criminal offence, due process must take place and at the end of the day a verdict of guilty or not guilty would eventually be realised.
Mr Brian Baig should be singing the praises of the Judiciary and the criminal justice system which uphold the rule of law. All citizens, regardless of race, class or creed, if charged with a criminal offence, must receive a fair trial: and if the prosecution fails to prove the guilt beyond all reasonable doubt, they must be acquitted. And this is what occurred with the cases in which the prominent Indo-Trinidadians were unsuccessfully prosecuted.
In conclusion, I wish to state emphatically that I have been an advocate at the Criminal Bar for the past 43 years, and I can state categorically that there is not a single criminal case in this country whereby a political party prosecuted—be it PNM, NAR or UNC Partnership.
As an attorney, Mr Baig should be ashamed of himself for his racial and political spin by stating “Our political history is littered with the names of prominent Indo-Trinidadians who have been unsuccessfully prosecuted by the PNM”.
Mr Baig, you owe the country, especially the legal profession an unconditional apology.
Justice for All.