The tightened curfew restrictions for the Labour Day/Father’s Day weekend will have had the support of most of the country’s right-thinking citizens who so desperately want to go back to pre-pandemic life. As usual though, there is one rule for some and another rule for others.

In this part of Tobago, we are surrounded by “holiday villas”.

The villa next door to this property (our home) was occupied over the weekend. The tenant? A lady police officer, so we were told. A lime took place at the villa on Friday afternoon. Cars came and went—masks largely absent. The lime continued well into the night. It was difficult to ignore as the foul alcohol-infused language filtered over to us. It continued with pauses into Saturday and Saturday night. Cars came and went during the day.

Requests to “tone it down” were met with obscenities. Complaints were made to the agency which manages this property. This agency is not, so we understand, a member of the Chamber of Commerce or the Association of Real Estate Agents. It seems to operate as it pleases with no problem, allowing tenants to occupy these premises which clearly encourages exactly what the Government is trying to discourage: congregating.

Mercifully all fell quiet on Sunday after the 10 a.m. lockdown began.

Complaints were also made to the police but up to Saturday evening we were told that efforts were still being made to determine the identity of this woman officer. The promise to send a team to the location doesn’t seem to have materialised. Investigating this situation should be straightforward. Will this ever happen? More than likely not, but this letter, if seen by those in a position to take it further, may provoke some action.

The rental of villas in Tobago appears to be a largely unregulated activity. Many local residents seem to find no problem paying the $2,000 per night most of these places charge. They move in with music, bar, a big lime and proceed to disturb those of us who have a right to the peaceful enjoyment of our homes. So, properties promoted as “holiday villas” actually become short-term fete venues. We know we speak for many home-owners who face the same levels of stress.

J and A de Verteuil

Tobago

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Facing the tough time ahead

Facing the tough time ahead

Caribbean Airlines’ plan to cut 450 jobs is a dramatic curtain-raiser on the economic bleakness that awaits the country on the other side of Covid-19.

The post-pandemic shake-out in the job market will only intensify in the coming months as public utilities and State enterprises grapple with the twin challenge of declining income and reduced support from the Treasury.

Protecting the vulnerable in a crisis

The Covid-19 pandemic is poised to become one of the most defining events of the 21st century. Before it began, global citizens revelled in the ease of access to foreign destinations due to increasing and more affordable travel options and fewer visa requirements. Many could not fathom an interruption to this new level of global interchange.

Looking for the roadmap

Looking for the roadmap

I begin with a correction and an apology. In this space last week, I declared, based on information sourced online, that Trinidad and Tobago had won its bid to host the secretariat of the Arms Trade Treaty, an international agreement in which we had invested significantly, in terms of driving the discussions forward for its adoption at the United Nations.

Help with mosquito threat

PLEASE allow me to address the Minister of Health, the Prime Minister or whoever can help with this problem.

With the start of the rainy season after a not-so-dry season, we are experiencing what can only be described as an invasion of mosquitoes in Woodbrook.

Time to privatise Electrical Inspectorate

Kindly allow me to highlight a situation that should be of relevance everyone.

On Labour Day, we experienced an electrical problem. Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) workers came and advised us to call our electrician who came and had our meter, socket and terminal changed, but is here our problem started: the Electrical Inspectorate does not work on weekends.

A new partnership for the future

the Covid-19 crisis is a global challenge. No country, no region, no continent can face it alone. It is therefore right for the European Union and Latin America and the Caribbean to strengthen our strategic partnership towards a more sustainable, inclusive and equal world.