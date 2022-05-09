Having received correspondence from the Housing Development Corporation ( HDC) dated January 16, 2016, informing that I had overpaid on my mortgage and will be refunded, to date, after several visits and e-mails I am yet to receive same.
Replies to e-mail states that as soon as it is ready I will be contacted.
It’s more than six years and had I been in arrears I would surely have been evicted.
How can a simple calculation take six years in the audit?
It would appear that I might have to seek legal representation.