Having received correspondence from the Housing Development Corporation ( HDC) dated January 16, 2016, informing that I had overpaid on my mortgage and will be refunded, to date, after several visits and e-mails I am yet to receive same.

Replies to e-mail states that as soon as it is ready I will be contacted.

It’s more than six years and had I been in arrears I would surely have been evicted.

How can a simple calculation take six years in the audit?

It would appear that I might have to seek legal representation.

