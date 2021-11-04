Waiting for an apology

Israel Khan

Senior Counsel Israel Khan

Early Divali morning I read the Divali greetings in the print media of the President, Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition to the nation. They were all uplifting.

I was drawn especially to the Prime Minister’s tongue-in-cheek utterance: “Let us become more forgiving to our fellow citizenship... be more peaceful... selfless and non-judgmental.

I appeal, as Prime Minister for more politeness, courtesy and respect in all our interactions with each other.”

The Hon Prime Minister should have grasped at the opportunity (if he is really sincere) when he made that profound statement as an integral part of his Divali greetings to the nation to humbly apologise to Inshan Ishmael for publicly telling him a few weeks ago he can “kiss my a---”.

And if after the publication of this my letter to the print media there is still no such apology forthcoming from the so-called Honourable Prime Minister, I wish to go on public record on this score in branding him as a hypocrite, a mocking pretender, a charlatan—really as one who is dressed in sophisticated borrowed prime ministerial robes as the decent and civilised leader of this nation/country but in reality an abject imposter.

Israel B Rajah-Khan, SC

