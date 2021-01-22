I don’t know about you, but I’m willing to take any vaccine provided the person administering it, who tells me it is “safe and effective”, is willing to sign to it.

Something like this: “I guaran­tee that this vaccine is safe and effective. Safe that you will suffer no adverse effects and effective that it will protect you from contracting the virus.”

Not much to ask for, is it?

If neither the person administe­ring nor Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh nor PAHO/WHO (Pan American Health Organisation/ World Health Organi­sation) representative Dr Erica Wheeler is willing to give that guarantee, then they need to tell us what they mean by their mantra “safe and effective”.

Are these just words that the officials must parrot over and over, with no truth or meaning to them?

Over to you, Mr Minister and Dr Wheeler. Are you willing to sign that guarantee? If not, why not? Is it because you know the vaccine is neither safe nor effective? (Note to reporters: could one of you please ask Mr Deyalsingh this question during one of his interminable, unnecessary news briefings? Thanks.)

And, please, Mr Minister, don’t call me an “anti-vaxxer”. I’m not against vaccines, only the toxic kind, the kind whose damage the authorities sweep under the carpet.

Word of advice: follow the science, not the propaganda/advertisements from the vaccine manufacturers. You could start by reading the vaccine insert (the very fine-print document that comes with the vaccine).

K Kelly

Arima

