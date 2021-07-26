Are we going to live our lives in fear waiting for the Delta variant?
I am constantly bombarded with statements from all around such as “it is only a matter of time” and other proclamations instilling fear in the heart of the public. Do we want to create a nation filled with hopelessness? I heard one person said ‘who knows; it is probably here already but we have not tested the entire nation to know.’ I believe by what has been said in the past, everyone including our children knows about the Delta variant. Let’s do all that is in our power to prevent it from reaching our shores.
I know that I may be thinking outside the box but judging from all the negative confessions that are in the atmosphere, you are simply giving power in the spiritual world to what I consider a demonic thing (my opinion). For me, once no one has been tested positive for this strain of the virus I still believe that there is hope, yes there is hope that it may never reach our shores.
I continue believing yet doing what is necessary and also taking into consideration the advice by those who are qualified in the field. I hope by now with all the constructive and properly sourced information that is available our population will see it also important to be vaccinated against the virus. Now the worst thing you can do is create fear and panic amongst a people in a time of crisis. By doing so you are surrendering all chances of winning the battle. A fearful people cannot fight, what we need in these times are fighters, a nation willing to come together to destroy that common enemy.
I encourage all, let’s stay positive, we never know what praying collectively and having faith can do for our nation. Let us secure our borders both air and sea ensuring that those entering the country are adhering to the protocols. No more illegal entries by the sea route. Also, internally we must continue the three “Ws” all citizens, do what is right for the protection of all including your family members whom you love so dearly.
I conclude we will make it, people; let us keep the faith and be our brothers/sister’s keeper protecting each other by doing the right things.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan