Is anyone else concerned about the length of time it takes to become a teacher in Trinidad?
There are countless highly educated and holistically developed young persons waiting to give back to T&T, but simply faced with the plight that there are no vacancies. Any and every time an update on an application is requested, the Ministry of Education’s favourite line is “the waiting time is the fault of the Teaching Service Commission”.
I am calling on Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly to advise as to why it takes approximately one to two years for the ministry to respond to hard-copy applications with an assessment letter.
Furthermore, it takes approximately six to eight years to get an interview with the Teaching Service Commission (TSC), only to be told that the field is “saturated” and the commission is conducting interviews to put persons on a waiting list for placement.
Now, waiting time is just one issue.
Is Ms Gadsby-Dolly aware that this waiting-time system that the Ministry of Education is functioning within is not working?
Imagine schools still have to advertise privately for teachers in various subject areas and state in their advertisements, “Applicants must have a teacher’s registration number and successfully interviewed by the Teaching Service Commission.”
What is the ministry doing with the teachers who are waiting if the schools are still looking for them?
It gets better than this: people are on a waiting list with the ministry and the TSC, but the ministry is not recruiting these people; they are instead putting out new advertisements for substitute teachers while the ones waiting remain waiting.
Is it safe to conclude the system is simply selling people dreams and wasting their time? Furthermore, this system of bureaucracy is not only demotivating applicants, but wasting the country’s human-resource capacity and hindering citizens from giving back to their country.
I am baffled as to how an education system with 199 secondary schools (91 of which are solely Government-funded) and 558 primary schools (137 of which are solely Government-funded) across T&T is claiming to be overwhelmed and saturated.
Clearly, there is an unemployment situation in T&T, but is there also a bias/unfairness challenge in the system?
Various schools nationwide remain short-staffed, but the ministry’s waiting list remains waiting. Persons are being asked to reapply as substitute and online teachers, but the waiting list remains waiting.
What is meant by the words “saturated” and “overwhelmed” when there are schools not offering certain subjects at the CSEC and CAPE levels because there are no skilled persons to deliver the syllabus?
Are applicants expected to wait their entire lives on the Ministry of Education and the TSC to sort out their waiting lists? What is happening to our future and upcoming generations in the interim while we wait?
Jenieve Alexander
San Fernando