Farley, please speak,
Don’t let people feel you are weak,
Two weeks have passed since the audio clip came out, That is all the people are still talking about, They say the voice on the recording sounds familiar, The speech pattern is also very similar
So far, you have not cleared your name,
To do so, will cause you no shame,
Some prominent persons have asked for you to resign and go, This fiasco is definitely not a pappyshow, The voices in the conversation were planning to perpetuate a fraudulent act, The recording proves that is a fact.
There is only a prolonged silence from you, Like you don’t know what to do, The people would like you to speak out loud, Not to be ashamed or too proud, Some say that this situation falls in the Integrity Commission’s garden, The population waits to see if this will ever happen.
The Prime Minister say, he will only act if a law was broken, He is paying attention and he has spoken, Talk-show hosts are having a field day, Yet Farley has nothing to say, But he did speak to a news reporter recently, Telling her he will speak eventually.
The audio clip with the voice purporting to be the Chief Secretary, Is an overt threat to our democracy, The message the voices were portraying was really frightening, To hear about the plot was so disheartening, To employ innocent people to do propaganda work, Is very disingenuous and no joke.
Many of Farley’s defenders say the voice is not his, His detractors use a machine to develop his voice in synthesis, But then what is the meaning of this all, Was the intention of the whistle-blower to make Farley, fall?
Some said he did nothing wrong as he did not carry out his plan, Others say he may have conspired to do it as fast as he can.
What is the next step in this imbroglio?
The answer to that, people want to know, They are comparing the audio tape of Dr Sawh who admitted, it was he, The voice on the audio recording was too clear for him to disagree, We are now calling for the Chief Secretary to clear the air, Remaining silent is definitely not fair.
So Farley, come out and tell us the truth, You don’t want to bring the THA into disrepute, If the voice in the audio is indeed you, Your conscience will tell you what to do, Open your mouth wide and say yea or nay, We are all waiting patiently to hear what you have to say!