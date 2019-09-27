Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) congratulates the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) and their subsidiary, Patriotic Energies and Technologies Services Ltd, in acquiring the Guaracara Refining Company Ltd and the Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd.
In a recent article headlined, “We will bring back affordable gas” in the Daily Express, president general of the OWTU, Ancel Roget, has promised the return of affordable regular gas, should they finalise the purchase of former energy company Petrotrin’s moth-balled Pointe-a-Pierre refinery.