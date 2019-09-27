Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) congratulates the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) and their subsidiary, Patriotic Energies and Technologies Services Ltd, in acquiring the Guaracara Refining Company Ltd and the Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd.

In a recent article headlined, “We will bring back affordable gas” in the Daily Express, president general of the OWTU, Ancel Roget, has promised the return of affordable regular gas, should they finalise the purchase of former energy company Petrotrin’s moth-balled Pointe-a-Pierre refinery.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A world on edge

A world on edge

THE United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is known for its parade of world leaders detailing the ills and wrongs of their respective countries and regions. There has been much of that in the 74-year history of the UN.

Race against climate change clock

Race against climate change clock

Globally, young people, led by Greta Thunberg are asking policy makers and businesses to take bold action to address climate change. This worldwide youth movement demonstrates the awareness in our societies that climate change is a pressing reality today. Our failure to act now will increasingly affect the future of our young people, their children and grandchildren

Foreign service issues

Foreign service issues

The Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs issued a press statement on September 19 announcing the appointment of two new diplomatic positions. It said that Deryck Lance Murray was appointed High Commissioner to Jamaica, and Edward Gerard Ayin was appointed High Commissioner to Canada.

In the UK winning the next election is everything

In the UK winning the next election is everything

As she delivered the unanimous decision of the 11 members of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland on the unlawfulness of Prime Minister Boris Johnson advising The Queen to prorogue Parliament, I admit to being mesmerised by the startling brooch being worn by the court’s president, Baroness Brenda Hale.

Honour this hero

Honour this hero

I WOULD like to congratulate veteran calypsonian and historian, Dr Hollis Liverpool (Chalkdust) for being honoured with the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and by extension congrats to all the other officials who received other honorary medals in their spheres on Republic Day.

Caricom’s shameful silence over Guyana

THIS is an open letter to Caricom leaders. On the evening of December 21 the National Assembly of Guyana successfully passed a no-confidence motion in the David Granger government. The government moved to seek judicial review right up to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Guyana’s apex court.