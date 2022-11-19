Reference is made to a column headlined “No place to hide” by Dr Selwyn Cudjoe, published in the last Sunday Express.
Dr Cudjoe obviously supports Mrs Karen Nunez-Tesheira in the leadership contest in the PNM (People’s National Movement). I have no problem with that, as it is his democratic right to do so.
However, I have concerns about some of the things he stated in the column, and some of the views articulated by her on the campaign trail.
I am, personally, against mud-slinging in election campaigns, although it appears to be the norm, globally, in such campaigns. However, Dr Cudjoe paints a one-sided picture with Mrs Nunez-Tesheira as the lowly victim.
Mrs Nunez-Tesheira early in her campaign painted Dr Keith Rowley as vulgar, and raked up his statement some years ago about “cyat”. Apart from everything else, she demonstrated that as a prospective leader of T&T, she was out of touch with the cultural norms of Tobagonians, as that statement is an old Tobago saying that is no longer vogue, but has nothing to do with the vulgarity/sexual innuendo that some uninformed Trinidadians sought to place on it.
In fact, at the time the statement was made, one of Dr Rowley’s political opponents, a native of Tobago, felt compelled to come to his defence on this matter. Many older Tobagonians also felt very insulted that some Trinidadians could associate such an old Tobago saying with vulgarity, given their very conservative Christian background.
My advice to both sides is to let this campaign be issues-based.
Mrs Nunez-Tesheira has indicated “it is not bad-mouthing one’s political party to point out deficiencies; instead, it is your duty and responsibility to do so”.
Mrs Nunez-Tesheira—I would not be surprised, as with any other human being—would not have agreed with every matter that came before the Cabinet for a decision when she was a minister. However, she would have let her views be known there, and not wash dirty linen in public.
I would also not be surprised that on some occasions, she would have been able to persuade the Cabinet to accept her point of view, and vice versa.
It is only after a minister has articulated his/her views within the Cabinet, and the Cabinet decides otherwise, that the minister, if he/she still feels strongly about an issue, that he/she resigns and goes public with the matter.
Obviously, for good order, apart from Cabinet, this is a well-established protocol within families and political parties, globally. Mrs Nunez-Tesheira has to tell us what attempts she made to draw her concerns to the attention of the party, before going public with them.
Another concern is, what role did Mrs Nunez-Tesheira play in the effort to rebuild the party after its electoral defeat in 2010? As a former Cabinet minister, and constituency representative, did she seek to support the party by way of her involvement at least at the party group level? If not, then why not?
Mrs Nunez-Tesheira has expressed the view that the PNM hierarchy needs to engage its members in the identification and implementation of solutions. This means the organs of the party are not functioning properly because that is what, for instance, party groups, constituency councils and the general council are all about.
I look forward to her views on how this relationship can be strengthened. I am not being sarcastic. Leaders, after a while, get so bogged down with the heavy responsibilities of their office that they eventually live in a bubble. Many of their trusted advisers are of no help, as they simply tell their leaders what they think these leaders want to hear, rather than the truth.
The party groups are close to the ground and can serve to mitigate this tendency. Coupled with that concern is the poor communication of excellent policy initiatives. Mr Patrick Manning was severely challenged on both counts. He called a general election in 2010 that, given the prevailing mood of the country, it was obvious to all, except his most die-hard supporters, he could not possibly win.
He had some excellent policy initiatives that would have borne fruit by 2012; and with a proper communications strategy in place, if the elections were held then, the result may have been different.
There is a lot of talk about a new vision by Mrs Nunez-Tesheira, but I have not yet seen anything from her which reflects that.
A significant portion of the current leadership of the PNM is aged. What needs to happen with some urgency is the establishment of a proper mentorship programme which would train/prepare the next generation so that they can hit the ground running.
It is their world, and they have a keen insight as to what will be required in the future. However, the wisdom/experience of those politicians from an earlier generation is essential in charting the way forward.
Louis W Williams
St Augustine