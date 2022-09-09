Regarding the current “Watson Duke vs Farley Augustine”—in the notorious words of the ex-politician, “Wake me up when it’s over.”
Why? Simply because I have seen it all before—the naked internal power struggle in Tobago’s politics.
We had, among others:
• Robinson vs Murray
• Robinson vs Denoon
• Charles (Hochoy) vs Jack
• Jack vs Moore (Christlyn)
• Charles (Kelvin) vs Davidson-Celestine
All these conflicts were resolved. However, the common thread was that Tobago and Tobagonians were no worse or no better off when they ended—the same cannot be said for the individual ambitions/aspirations of the combatants, since they were some spectacular winners and losers.
Consequently, given the fact that the island would not be impacted negatively or positively when this latest internecine war is over, please excuse me for yawning and going back to bed.
Claude A Job