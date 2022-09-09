Regarding the ­current “Watson Duke vs ­Farley Augustine”—in the notorious words of the ­ex-politician, “Wake me up when it’s over.”

Why? Simply because I have seen it all before—the naked internal power struggle in Tobago’s politics.

We had, among others:

• Robinson vs Murray

• Robinson vs Denoon

• Charles (Hochoy) vs Jack

• Jack vs Moore (Christlyn)

• Charles (Kelvin) vs Davidson-Celestine

All these conflicts were resolved. However, the common thread was that Tobago and Tobagonians were no worse or no better off when they ended—the same cannot be said for the individual ambitions/aspirations of the combatants, since they were some spectacular winners and losers.

Consequently, given the fact that the island would not be impacted negatively or positively when this latest internecine war is over, please excuse me for yawning and going back to bed.

Claude A Job

The Ministry of Education is to be credited for attempting to deal with the problem of the thousands of ­academically unprepared pupils who have been placed in secondary schools. The plan, as outlined, envisages an approach which speaks to the establishment of a post-primary programme within secondary schools across the country.

Alas, the mystery of Sabina Park’s name remains a matter of speculation. Three things are clear, however. There was a woman named Sabina Park. There was a place called Sabina Park Pen, and ­Sabina Park is a Test ground in Jamaica. The most probable explanation is that the ground was named after Sabina Park Pen—a property owned by a free coloured woman, Isabella Hall, in 1809.

Trinbagonians who viewed the drastic 14-to-1 victory of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) over the People’s National Movement (PNM) in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections as the best thing since sliced bread, please take note. Is it that the only difference is that sliced bread is easier to toast?

IT took the death of the Queen to find out my older daughter is a republican.

Living and working in England since graduating from university there seven years ago, she would WhatsApp news of a prominent person’s demise within minutes, before I got it in the Express newsroom.

If I had one wish for my country, it would be to overcome the implementation deficit which plagues every aspect of our society. From the litter law to the electronic speeding tickets to the Beverage Container Bill to the procurement legislation, and the list goes on and on.

