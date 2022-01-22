Amazing how some pastors are calling on the Government to stop the Covid-19 vaccination programme, when the prevailing science and statistical evidence show the jabs are safe and are proven very effective at preventing hospitalisations and death, especially among the elderly.
Why are respectable pastors ignoring facts and clinging to anti-vax peddlers? Comparing T&T to Africa, where the average age is 29, is dangerously misleading.
When someone can get you to believe their nonsense, they can get you to do stuff that is against even your own interest. See Donald and the big lie; see recruits from T&T going to fight for ISIS and taking their children along.
The level of reasoning shown by some of our leaders in unions, religions, politics and Joe Public is alarming. We are supposed to be a highly literate nation.
Austria, with 70 per cent of the population vaccinated, is still about to implement a mandatory vaccination programme.
Wake up; geez! Lives are at stake.
Kirt McCall
Las Lomas