Wake up the Govt

As a graduate in sociology and an author on mental health, I am very disturbed about the fact that this Government is neglecting mental health issues and employment.
Over the past two weeks, I have had about four people reaching out to me and relating their struggles to find a decent job that suits their qualifications.
I know this struggle very well as I have struggled in the past, for over three years, to find a job that suited my qualifications after graduating from The University of the West Indies.
My concern is for the people who are battling mental illness as we speak because they cannot seem to get a job that suits their academic qualifications and expertise.
The feelings that come with this major setback can be detrimental to one’s mental health, and can lead to extreme anxiety and clinical depression.
We are now entering into a dark, gloomy and bitter phase as our Government continues to neglect these pertinent issues.
How many more people must suffer? When is the Government going to take responsibility and create jobs and employment opportunities for the youth of the nation?
How many people must go below the breadline and suffer with absolute poverty? We need to wake up the Government and call them out on their negligence to see about the needs of the people.
The people are fed up. They are frustrated and they are searching for a way out.
We cannot continue to settle for this incompetent Government to run down our great country. They have already ruined the hopes and dreams of citizens. We need greater representation and we need a general election now, now, now!
Niala Candice Deonarine