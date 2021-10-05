The minister was required to deliver a budget, and he did. Besides being another deficit budget, most of what is allocated is already spent or owed. Salaries to public servants and employees of State enterprises, ongoing projects and committed expenditure, State subventions, loan servicing, etc.
In the ensuing months, we’d hear how much money the country doesn’t have to ease poor people’s burdens, and the minister will go to the Parliament to plead a case for additional borrowing.
Aside from essential spending, we cannot ignore the intrinsic cost of political expediency.
To sum it up, the budget totally ignored the Covid-19 turmoil and recovery. It provides no hope to the unemployed, SMEs that went under due to the pandemic, and victims of the Covid-19 fallout in general. All I can say about the agriculture budget is that it’s laughable. It’s predicated on a premise that food import is an inherent part of our economic culture.
You don’t necessarily need to ice a cake per se. You can turn the pan upside down and decorate it with pretty flowers and everyone would admire it and say how tempting it looks. Only when you cut into it, you realise there’s no cake. That’s the budget in a nutshell.
The real budget exists between the lines. It’s all well and good to add food items to the zero-rated list, and perhaps poor people will save a few dollars at the supermarket, if at all. Price control no longer exists, and other basic household necessities continue to rise.
It’s more than likely that homeowners, to offset property tax and the steep rise in hardware material, will increase rents. Notwithstanding, the minister has alerted us to the removal of subsidies on T&TEC and WASA bills, and who knows what else. Oh, transportation costs have significantly increased, and so has the cost of living in general.
In spite of the removal of taxes on computer/electronic devices, the new “school normal” has incurred additional expenses on parents to facilitate connectivity for remote learning.
All in all, the budget has seemingly sought to provide a measure of hope, when in reality there’s none.
Poor people awoke yesterday morning to the same grim reality. They will likely grow poorer and the rich will get richer. It’s systemic.
RP Joseph
San Fernando