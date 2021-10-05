LTE
 
 
Bland and routine is how I’d describe the budget speech, dubbed “Imbert’s pigtail budget”.
The minister was required to deliver a budget, and he did. Besides being another deficit budget, most of what is allocated is already spent or owed. Salaries to public servants and employees of State enterprises, ongoing projects and committed expenditure, State subventions, loan servicing, etc.
In the ensuing months, we’d hear how much money the country doesn’t have to ease poor people’s burdens, and the minister will go to the Parliament to plead a case for additional borrowing.
Aside from essential spending, we cannot ignore the intrinsic cost of political expediency.
To sum it up, the budget totally ignored the Covid-19 turmoil and recovery. It provides no hope to the unemployed, SMEs that went under due to the pandemic, and victims of the Covid-19 fallout in general. All I can say about the agriculture budget is that it’s laughable. It’s predicated on a premise that food import is an inherent part of our economic culture.
You don’t necessarily need to ice a cake per se. You can turn the pan upside down and decorate it with pretty flowers and everyone would admire it and say how tempting it looks. Only when you cut into it, you realise there’s no cake. That’s the budget in a nutshell.
The real budget exists between the lines. It’s all well and good to add food items to the zero-rated list, and perhaps poor people will save a few dollars at the supermarket, if at all. Price control no longer exists, and other basic household necessities continue to rise.
It’s more than likely that homeowners, to offset property tax and the steep rise in hardware material, will increase rents. Notwithstanding, the minister has alerted us to the removal of subsidies on T&TEC and WASA bills, and who knows what else. Oh, transportation costs have significantly increased, and so has the cost of living in general.
In spite of the removal of taxes on computer/electronic devices, the new “school normal” has incurred additional expenses on parents to facilitate connectivity for remote learning.
All in all, the budget has seemingly sought to provide a measure of hope, when in reality there’s none.
Poor people awoke yesterday morning to the same grim reality. They will likely grow poorer and the rich will get richer. It’s systemic.
RP Joseph
San Fernando

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Rethinking culture and agriculture

Rethinking culture and agriculture

We would like to believe the flimsy treatment given to the agricultural and cultural sectors in Monday’s budget will be compensated for by substantial contributions from portfolio ministers Clarence Rambharat and Randall Mitchell, respectively, in the budget debate.

Lessening the load

The Central Bank in July put Trinidad and Tobago’s public debt to GDP ratio at 85.8 per cent prior to another US$175 million loan facility being taken.

Is Justice ever hollow?

Is Justice ever hollow?

When George Floyd was killed during an arrest gone abysmally wrong on a street outside a grocery in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, in May last year, it sparked a global movement for “justice” for those ­responsible.

Interfering with basic rights

The Government of the day—yes, the same one I voted for—has come up with the idea of creating a new thing in T&T in its fight against Covid-19.

Budget left the Opposition disappointed

This year’s budget has left some members of society disappointed. These persons were expecting an austerity budget filled with taxes and burdens for the lower-middle-income earners to carry.