June 6, 1944, marked the landing in Normandy of the Allied forces, determined to save the world from Nazi Germany. It took a lot of planning and was definitely not a walk in the park, but they persevered and won World War II. What is the significance of this world-changing invasion to our argumentative political skirmishes in our Trinidad and Tobago Parliament?
Can I be bold and equate the People’s National Movement (PNM) as a political party that was designed to strive against negativity? Focus on the original plan forged in 1956 by Dr Eric Eustace Williams. The PNM must prevail. If knocked down, you gather the troops and move on to the next confrontation. You stay strong.
On political D-Day—June 6, 2023—the skirmish regarding the perfecting of local government planning to give more power and financing to local government corporations ended with the United National Congress (UNC) walking away in a self-orchestrated retreat. That is not how to win a war.
It takes selective planning and preparation to win a war. You have to have the correctly trained troops. You have to stand and fight. Political wars are all about preserving political image.
It is my humble, unsolicited view that the image of the UNC as the alternative government in T&T took a damaging, self-inflicted blow when they chose to remove themselves from the parliamentary Chamber.
I am expecting professor emeritus Ramesh Deosaran to write an article about this debacle. We, the descendants of the enslaved and indentured, cannot and should not still be depending on the Privy Council to tell us how to politically breathe.
We are, all of us, better educated and should be part of the First World. Both the PNM and the UNC have travelled too far to turn back. Knowledge is power and, most definitely, nothing is for free.