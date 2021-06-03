For the Covid Response Team that does not seem to have the virus on its radar, this is a typical daily trip to get food.
My wallet was empty so I had to go to the ATM.
• Door to the ATM was not automatic and there was no sanitiser, but it was possible to social distance if necessary.
• There was heavy traffic touching the door in and out. I am sure a residue of the virus was left.
• No one in sight to sanitise the keys. So Covid-19 was unmolested.
• Old and new notes came out—not sure if they were previously sanitised.
• Returned to my car, touching the door handle again on my way out, whereby extending the presence of the virus.
• Oops, I needed some gas. Lined up at the pump, proceeded to the cashier to exchange Covid dollars. No automatic doors, no sanitiser.
• Returned to the pump for self-service, no sanitising the handle of the nozzle...the spread encouraged by the numerous users.
• Off to the grocery now, where temperature gauge and sanitisers awaited me. The door is automatic, but the trolleys are not sanitised.
• I observed how people shopping for a few items touched over 25 before making their choices, and those doing their monthly purchases touched in the vicinity of 100 items. Did the sanitising work, or did the virus extend to more surfaces?
• The moisturised green-grocer section had enough water on every item for the virus to hide.
• Moist green items are touched for examination, taken from or returned to the shelves...a haven for Covid-19.
• Off to the cashier with my Covid-packed notes from the bank to exchange for virus-infected notes in the till.
• Returned home to replenish my stock of food and Covid-19.
This is written to the Covid Response Team to show how easy it is to be infected. Banks, gas stations and groceries have not been affected by the lockdown, and are ideal launching stations for the virus.
A blind man can see how there is no evading the virus, but can think of ways to avoid infection. If only we could boost the immune system, we could live with the virus.
So, the next time we lock down, these three businesses must be added to the mix; and not just distribute hampers, but give foods that are nutritious and encourage healthy living.
There is no better way to fight the virus than to promote well-being.
If that does not help, the authorities must correlate positive cases and deaths to types of businesses worked in or visited, and get statistics for the spikes.
Lennox Francis
Couva