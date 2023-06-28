I wonder why the Minister of Works never thought of putting a walkover at City Gate. Instead of wasting money to build a highway from Manzanilla to Toco, please, sir, why didn’t you think of using your good office to build a walkover for the thousands who use City Gate every day?
The rainy season is upon us and people are having problems crossing over to the bus terminus; we have schoolchildren, seniors, pregnant women and people who could hardly walk struggling to get over there to get transportation. Mr Minister, have a heart for the travelling public who use that area daily.
You cannot do all the work in Diego Martin and other areas, have some sympathy on these citizens. This is not the first time I am asking for a walkover at the PTSC/maxi-taxi hub. I think it is time to put that walkover with a elevator before something serious happens to somebody. The ball is in your court, sir.