Is Olympus falling?
Jack Warner really rose from zero to hero, but because life is cyclical, his wheel of fortune continues to spin, which seems headed this time to misfortune. But Jack, being who he is, Teflon-coated and protected by the universe, has been able to transcend logic, and just when you think all fall down with him, like the proverbial phoenix, he rises again.
In short, Jack travelled the long and winding road, from schoolteacher in Rio Claro to vice-president of FIFA to acting PM of T&T to a fugitive playing hide and seek with the law, trying to avoid extradition to the US.
What is ironic here is Warner had become one of the most powerful persons in the world as VP of FIFA, with countries pimping themselves in the red light districts in trying to host the World Cup. Iconic figures such as former US president Bill Clinton and Prince William of Great Britain went grovelling before him to receive his blessings in the form of the right to host the tournament.
In Greek mythology, Warner and Blatter had become the equivalent of the Greek god Zeus while Britain and America were just the abode of the Titans and who were like antiquated gods that predated the Olympians of Zeus. So while the Titans seemed to have fallen before the power of Warner the Olympian, in modern history, however, Olympus has seemingly fallen before the rejuvenated, vengeful Titans (America and Britain).
“Get Warner” has since been the enduring mission of US and Britain, and combined they are such a titanic force that one wonders how Warner could continue to elude them, especially if the proverb is true that the longest rope has an end and the long arm of the law will eventually catch up with you, and the highest court you could petition for protection belongs to the same English people you offended?