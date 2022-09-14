I write this letter with great reluctance, as I had to do some deep reflection. Unfortunately, I could not “rest and reflect”, as teachers supposedly did on the first day of a new school year. I had to work every day.
There is no doubt in my mind that the actions of the teachers amounted to the abandonment of the children five years and up. These children are the wards of teachers who have a sacred duty not only to teach, but to guide and protect.
The teachers took industrial action and called a one-day strike. The irony of this is that the TTUTA president called this “a success”.
The Government should look closely at this matter to determine if the teachers committed an industrial relations offence. Further, the Ministry of Education should take disciplinary action against all teachers who stayed home—after following due process, of course.
Our society is already plagued with extreme indiscipline such as blocking of the roads and highways. The teachers should not be allowed to encourage this type of indiscipline.