Tear gas should not be used on crowds of peaceful protesters. It should only be used in cases of widespread violence.

It should only be used after clear warnings are issued; and when there are adequate exit points.

It should not be fired directly at individuals, and should never be used in confined spaces.

It should never be used against the elderly, the young, pregnant women; and it should not be used with high toxicity levels.

Now T&T, the question we have to ask ourselves is: was the use of tear gas warranted? Answer yes or no.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town

