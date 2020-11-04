I write regarding a water leak in Cocorite Terrace, about 100 yards up from the corner with the Western Main Road.

This leak has been reported to WASA a number of times since the beginning of the year, without any response or action on its part.

Hopefully, if this long-term wastage of precious potable water in Cocorite Terrace can find the hospitality of your columns, then it could possibly jolt WASA’s conscience to do something about it.

In this regard, it has been reported that WASA has to pay US$7 million monthly for desalinated water, while I am sure its ongoing gross negligence in not repairing reported leaks in a timely manner costs the utility way more than that.

There was a time in the not-too-distant past when the country could afford such profligate wastage, but surely we need to clean up our act here, in a big hurry.

Gregory Wight

Cocorite

