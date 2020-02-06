The Water and Sewerage Authority has a complaints system I do not understand. I used to report leaks years ago at the Arima Area Office.
The customer service representatives told me some time ago they no longer take reports of leaks there.
In my view, that office should be a convenient location to receive reports, particularly of major leaks, and relay them to their repair centre. I try, via the telephone number WASA recommends for reporting leaks, but the line is continuously busy. I have made repeated attempts.
As a consequence, I am appealing to you to publish the following complaints where water has been flowing down two ravines on the Caratal Road, Cumuto, for more than a week because of major leaks.
The two leaks are at LP #137; and between LP #149 and LP #150.
In addition, there is a major leak in front of the Lower Cumuto Government Primary School, in the gateway of the school, making it difficult for parents, teachers and, above all, pupils to negotiate the roadway to the school. The school is on the Cumuto Main Road.
I would recommend that the Regulatory Industries Commission examine the customer service of WASA, set standards as the Public Utilities Commission sought to do in its day, and hold WASA to those standards.
WASA is justifiably making appeals for conserving water, but members of the public see major leaks along the roadway and pupils see water wasting, and nothing is being done about them.
It breaks my heart to see and hear the gushing, gurgling streams of water flowing down into the forest of Caratal Road. At 80 years, my heart is no longer so strong to see them.
Charles C Bourgeois
Cumuto