Open letter to Hon Minister Marvin Gonzales—
I live in an area that is metered, meaning that I pay based on water usage. Since the adverse weather of October 5, I have not had a supply of water. WASA is unable to say when the supply will be restored.
This is understandable, given the destruction of the infrastructure in the country. This was an act of God! As my tanks are practically empty, I have been strongly advised to request a truck-borne supply at a cost of $175 for 400 gallons.
Sir, my quarterly payments over the last year were as follows: July, $122.50; April, $113.75; January, $126; November, $138.25. My current balance is NIL.
While I agree to pay for the consumption of water, I find the cost of a truck-borne supply discriminatory, and punitive. Moreover, I now have to further inconvenience myself by going to the WASA office to pay before delivery! This is really archaic.
WASA is in possession of all my details. In order to calculate my quarterly bill, they have my consumption and my rate per gallon. Why can they not apply the same rate to the 400 gallons? Why should it be necessary to find myself down to a WASA office? In fact, I wanted the water since Sunday, but the office was closed. Shall we forever remain a backward country?
I acknowledge additional cost will be incurred by supplying me with a truck-borne supply, but I believe it is your mandate to provide water to the entire country with either a pipe- or truck-borne supply. I submit this additional cost has to be borne by WASA.
In summary, a person should just call requesting water, and the next bill should include the water supplied and charged accordingly.
I certainly hope you will take my suggestions in the spirit intended, and amend your current regulations/procedure.
Enclosed is my account number —1504830000—should you wish to verify any of the information or REFUND me $175.