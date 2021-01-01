WASA should collect arrears first

So the Minister of Public Utilities wants to assess our water rates? Did I hear some years ago that there are unpaid bills due to the Water and Sewerage Authority in the amount of millions of dollars, or is it billions?

In any business that is short of cash, surely the first task is to collect unpaid bills. Well, try that first. It just might work.

Then you need to stop the leaks. I don’t know how but the number of leaks doubled in the last five years. Who was fixing the leaks previously? Get them back. Fix the wastage. Oh wait, that costs money. Yes, but not fixing the leaks is also costing in the loss of efficiency, loss of confidence, and loss of provision of service to consumers.

First you refuse to provide people with water in their pipes. And these are people who are actually paying their bills without getting water in their taps. Now you say pay more. No promise of improvement in service. Those who are not paying still will not pay. Why should they?

That’s sounds like the road tax that road users pay when we purchase gas at the pumps, a tax that actually does not fix a single road.

RIP, procurement 2020.

Anne de Silva

via e-mail

