WASA should think about where it places new pipelines

Amongst all the bad and negative news coming at us on a daily basis, it is certainly refreshing to learn that the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is moving to have everyone receive an adequate and consistent water supply.

It is even more gratifying to learn that the water authority, with the new minister at the helm, is moving to upgrade and improve the current deteriorating water lines and dilapidated infrastructure.

Perhaps, it might be prudent for WASA to seriously think about where they lay down the new pipelines, as we have been seeing on the media, on a daily basis, that there are land movements in all parts of the country as a result of leaking water mains.

These leaking mains, found under the roadways, cause the soil to become soft and sink eventually. In many cases, such as the latest report on Sobo Trace in South Trinidad, the roadway starts to crack and, over a period of time, it starts moving, taking with it the entire road and even houses built near the road itself.

There have been numerous reports of events like this one all over the country, particularly in South Trinidad where the land is undulating. WASA, thus far, has not denied any of the reports that its leaking water lines are the cause of a great percentage of the land slips.

So, it might be wise to lay down the pipelines away from the roadways in its attempt to renew the existing network.

Also, it has become something of a nuisance to see WASA workers dig up freshly paved roads, only to leave them in a dilapidated state or repave them without proper infrastructure. This later ­inconveniences motorists as the roads start to sink.

It’s time to plan these projects in a better manner and, at the same time, create plans that will last longer as well as cause little or no hazards to the public.

WKS Hosein

Chaguanas

Wealthy nations must pay up

Wealthy nations must pay up

The global climate change summit, COP27, opens in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, today amid deepening concern that the world is losing the battle against climate change.

This is not where most would have expected the world to be when last year’s much-hyped climate change summit, COP26, ended in Glasgow, Scotland.

Algorithms

Algorithms

So, there is this thing called situational awareness. It has three main components. Perception of the data and elements of the environment. Then comprehension of the meaning and significance of the situation. Then projection of the future states and events.

Reaping the results of ignoring the law

Will the Government, the Opposition and those of various legal rankings please stop yakking about the escalating crime and quit employing mediocre crime-prevention measures until you all get your act together and start administering the appropriate punishment our written laws endorse for murder?

Given your official statuses, you all are very aware that it would take cooperation to get this done.

And you, all of you, are not offering any hope to the nation with all your continuous gibbering. On the contrary, you have become repetitious and nauseating while the murder toll continues to skyrocket.

A snapshot of old crime plans?

Unbelievable! Truly remarkable! The Government seems to be so brazen that the population does not have to wonder about wastage! It has broadcast most vociferously that it has or planned to waste $80 million-plus. That sum represents just the purchase of cameras, closed-circuit television or not.

Yet to be revealed—if they have been considered—are the maintenance, monitoring, communication, response costs and online access to the Licensing Authority to identify motorists who flagrantly disregard traffic laws, as one aspect of utilising camera technology.

Road-maintenance predicaments

Road maintenance poses a challenging economic conundrum.

On the one hand, leaving this task to the in-house resources of the Ministry of Works or Local Government guarantees tardiness and elevated costs.

On the other hand, using private contractors creates a built-in incentive to do second-rate work since, the faster the roads degrade, the more money these contractors earn in repairs.

