WASA should think about where it places new pipelines

Amongst all the bad and negative news coming at us on a daily basis, it is certainly refreshing to learn that the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is moving to have everyone receive an adequate and consistent water supply.
It is even more gratifying to learn that the water authority, with the new minister at the helm, is moving to upgrade and improve the current deteriorating water lines and dilapidated infrastructure.
Perhaps, it might be prudent for WASA to seriously think about where they lay down the new pipelines, as we have been seeing on the media, on a daily basis, that there are land movements in all parts of the country as a result of leaking water mains.
These leaking mains, found under the roadways, cause the soil to become soft and sink eventually. In many cases, such as the latest report on Sobo Trace in South Trinidad, the roadway starts to crack and, over a period of time, it starts moving, taking with it the entire road and even houses built near the road itself.
There have been numerous reports of events like this one all over the country, particularly in South Trinidad where the land is undulating. WASA, thus far, has not denied any of the reports that its leaking water lines are the cause of a great percentage of the land slips.
So, it might be wise to lay down the pipelines away from the roadways in its attempt to renew the existing network.
Also, it has become something of a nuisance to see WASA workers dig up freshly paved roads, only to leave them in a dilapidated state or repave them without proper infrastructure. This later inconveniences motorists as the roads start to sink.
It’s time to plan these projects in a better manner and, at the same time, create plans that will last longer as well as cause little or no hazards to the public.
WKS Hosein
Chaguanas