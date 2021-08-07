WASA, the model State enterprise?

As the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) proceeds along its transformation path, it has the signal opportunity to propel itself to be the model State enterprise in Trinidad and Tobago.
This however requires the will of the Minister of Public Utilities. Will he find this challenge appealing or attainable, and can he engender the necessary support?
WASA is a State-owned enterprise and the board of directors is charged with the responsibility of giving direction to the operations of the company while operating under the direction and control of the State.
The responsibilities of the board are wide and extremely demanding as they traverse the State, the general public and the company operations under formal relationships as follows:
1. Accountable to the shareholder (State).
• board members are selected by the State and are paid a stipend
• they are subject to the direction of the line minister
• they operate under the fiscal oversight of the Corporation Sole.
2. Accountable to the general public.
• the general public is the ultimate owner and, therefore, the board is ultimately responsible for the interest of the public
• beneficiary of the service of WASA is also the general public.
3. Accountable for overall direction and monitoring performance of the company.
• maximisation of the assets
• operation of the business
• improvement of the business strategy.
This arrangement creates a tenuous corporate governance framework in which the board is expected to perform. It therefore appears that the successful transformation and operation of WASA may be a proposition that is not entirely within the control of the board.
It requires the corporate governance issues and specific demands of those interest groups to be addressed. Accordingly, it is suggested that the transformation of WASA be done at two levels or phases:
Level 1—Transformation of the corporate governance.
This phase acknowledges that corporate governance involves a set of relationships between the shareholders, general public, board and management, and it must be carried out in accordance with principles of accountability, fairness, transparency and responsibility.
It is incumbent on the board to understand the rationale for the State ownership of WASA, what are the policies and objectives of the State and what are the political concerns envisaged. All ambiguity must be cleared. The boundaries of the State’s interaction in the business of WASA should be established.
In consultation with the State, the board should establish the vision for WASA. This should be further distilled into objectives and deliverables which are quantifiable in the short, medium and long term, eg:
• what would the water and sewerage service to the country look like in two years, five years and ten years? What would be the water delivery quantities in the various districts?
• what would the level of satisfaction of the customer be expected to be in two years, five years and ten years?
• what will be the financial performance?
The board must develop a strategic plan accordingly to ensure that the expectations of all stakeholders are achieved. This should include a performance and financial monitoring process. This strategic plan shall include the proposed transformation efforts.
Level 2—Transformation of the operating organisation.
The transformation of WASA should be guided by agreement on the corporate governance and State issues and the strategic plan, and will require, in summary:
• an understanding of the physical assets and their current state, the operational requirements and customer requirements
• determining the most efficient and effective approach to maximising utilisation of physical and human resources
• determining the most efficient and effective approach to collection of raw water, treatment processes, distribution processes, revenue collection and maintenance, ensuring customer satisfaction.
There is now the opportunity to rethink the corporate governance approaches at WASA. There is no doubt that a State must exercise certain controls on a State-owned enterprise, but all issues and interface must be transparent, there must be full alignment from the minister across the board of directors and across the executive leadership team. The leadership team then distils the vision into operational plans which are implemented by the worker, in service to the best interest of the customers and citizens of T&T.
The importance to the country of a properly functioning and efficient water and sewerage system cannot be sufficiently underscored, and we all look forward to a successful transformation.
Narayan Ramtahal
San Fernando