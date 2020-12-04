WASA throwing good money after bad

I just heard Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales say, on the news, that the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) needs a rate increase to be able to provide 21st-century services to the population.
Let me inform Mr Gonzales that throwing good money after bad will not make WASA more efficient if it is unable or unwilling to do the simple things.
For several months, there has been a serious water leak on Park Avenue in Mt Hope. Phone reports were made. WASA did nothing.
I wrote about it. WASA did nothing.
A WASA crew came to Park Avenue about one month ago to fix a leak in someone’s yard. The backhoe was in the road, but digging in the resident’s yard.
I happened to be driving at the same time and showed them the leak in the road. However, at the time, there was no water in the mains. I spoke to the supervisor in charge. WASA did nothing.
The Regulated Industries Commission tried to help. WASA ignored them and did nothing.
Is WASA the public utility Mr Gonzales wants me to pay more money to?
I believe WASA loves to see geysers. So they are probably waiting for the leak to burst through the road, form a geyser, rising many metres into the sky, and provide showers of blessings to the homes nearby before they come running to fix it.
Maybe, with almost all WASA dams at full capacity, leaking mains are no longer a priority for them.
How much of that rate increase would go towards paying increased salaries and overtime for WASA workers?
Linus F Didier
Mt Hope