WASA transformation in full flight

The Water and Sewerage Autho­rity (WASA) notes the Express Editorial of March 9, 2023, entitled “WASA’s moving goalpost”.

WASA regards the editorial as unfortunate. It is based on responses to the answers given to five questions posed to the chairman of WASA by a reporter. None of those questions was in relation to the transformation of WASA.

One of those questions was “When is a new CEO likely to be on-board?”, and the response was that applications have been closed and the short-listing process is ongoing based on hundreds of applications that were received. There is nothing untoward or unusual about that response. A recruitment process that involves applications and the short-listing of suitable candidates is consistent with best practice and, indeed, with proper corporate governance. Given the importance of the po­sition of CEO, it is in the public’s interest that the best candidate is found.

It is also not true to say that the authority is effectively under board management. That is most assuredly not the case. There is currently in place at the authority a full team of executives, including an acting CEO, carrying on the day-to-day operations of the authority effectively. The board continues to act within its statutory remit.

Insofar as WASA’s transformation is concerned, Government finalised and approved its policy on the structure and operations of the authority in July 2022. WASA is currently in the process of preparing a plan to give effect to and to operationalise that policy. To assist in this process, the authority has established a Transformation Team. The Transformation Team is working assiduously to prepare WASA’s plan to give effect to and to operationalise Government’s policy. Once WASA’s plan is finalised, the authority will, after the required consultations with all stakeholders, move expeditiously to implement the plan.

It is noted that the editorial made no reference to the responses to the other four questions addressed to the chairman, which had to do with the priority areas being addressed by the authority over the next 12 months which, once addressed, will result in improvements in the supply of water and sewerage services to the general public.

WASA Corporate Communications Department

