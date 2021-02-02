WASA, we need your help!

I am appealing to the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and the Siparia Regional Corporation authorities to assist people living in the area of #49 Food Crop Road,#2 Iros Forest in Chatham Village.
The road is next to the Chatham Youth Camp in Chatham.
For over 50 years the area hasn’t had water lines and residents there have to resort to buying water and waiting for rain to fall to fill their tanks due to the WASA trucks not wanting to go into that area.
I do believe this to be a serious issue and would like assistance in resolving this unfortunate situation!
Another area is Icacos Village in Cedros which hasn’t had a proper water supply for years on end, WASA said prior to this they had to fix a pipeline which hasn’t been fixed up to now!
Any help on this would be greatly appreciated.
Shivam
Teelucksingh
via e-mail