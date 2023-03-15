We read daily of wasteful spending. Enquiries are dropped, and recently a trial thrown out after a number of years spending the taxpayers’ money wastefully. The blame game at the top; no one wants to take responsibility when our taxpayers’ money is being wasted.
If the police had to give security approval before the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) could move into that building which was rented from an outsider, which the T&T Government spent $45 million to renovate, why were the police not included in the discussions of the security design they required for the renovations of another person’s property, and before the three-year rental agreement was signed?
So many newly built buildings are not being used in T&T. I went to the recently built Carenage Health Centre to get a booster for Covid-19 and was made to come back the same time the next day for a jab that took ten minutes to administer.
Yes, I had to return the next day, when there were no other patients in the air-conditioned clinic’s reception area with me, and all 25 chairs in there were empty.
May I point out that I am over 75 years of age, so there is no consideration for senior citizens either? But the security guard had his head on the desk at 10.30 a.m.? These clinics do not answer the phones for one to make an appointment.
These clinics should be used daily or weekly to give health lectures to the public, advising our citizens how to avoid various health issues to save limb amputations, eye diseases, overeating and other illnesses which are using up the taxpayers’ money to look after many very ill persons in our communities.
Priority should be given to raising the monthly payments to the old-age pensioners, ensuring every home in T&T has piped water, and the resurfacing of all roads throughout T&T.
The outside world is looking on, and no foreign company is going to want to invest in T&T or have any dealings with a country where those at the top do not want to take responsibility for the many mistakes being made; as well as too much red tape being required to do business in T&T.